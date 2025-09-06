The match began with the Dhirubhai Ambani girls creating several chances, but being constantly denied by Swami Vivekanand goalkeeper Geet Sawant.

The victorious Dhirubhai Ambani girls with their trophy at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Friday. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) beat Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) 2-0 in the final to clinch the girls U-16 Div-II crown in the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school football tournament at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Friday.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 13th minute when in-form midfielder Eva Gupta unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box. Geet managed to get her hands to the ball, but it somehow slipped through her grasp and entered the goal.

After the break, Swami Vivekanand stuck to their original game plan of closely marking their opposition, but in the 36th minute Dhirubhai Ambani’s Diya Ghadiali squeezed in a shot to make it 2-0.

The title is significant for the Dhirubhai Ambani side, who were relegated to Div-II last season after not being able register their team in Div-I as their school vacations were still on when the MSSA season began.

Earlier, in the third place play-off, DG Ketan International (Malad) beat Podar International School (Santa Cruz) 5-1. Navika Shah scored a hat-trick while Araina Shah struck a brace for DG Ketan. Naina Bhatia reduced the deficit for Podar International.