Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MSSA inter school football tournament Dhirubhai Ambani International School clinches the title

MSSA inter-school football tournament: Dhirubhai Ambani International School clinches the title

Updated on: 06 September,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rufus Vedanayagam | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The match began with the Dhirubhai Ambani girls creating several chances, but being constantly denied by Swami Vivekanand goalkeeper Geet Sawant. 

MSSA inter-school football tournament: Dhirubhai Ambani International School clinches the title

The victorious Dhirubhai Ambani girls with their trophy at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Friday. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Listen to this article
MSSA inter-school football tournament: Dhirubhai Ambani International School clinches the title
x
00:00

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) beat Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) 2-0 in the final to clinch the girls U-16 Div-II crown in the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school football tournament at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Friday.

The match began with the Dhirubhai Ambani girls creating several chances, but being constantly denied by Swami Vivekanand goalkeeper Geet Sawant. 

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (BKC) beat Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) 2-0 in the final to clinch the girls U-16 Div-II crown in the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) inter-school football tournament at the Wings Sports Centre, Bandra, on Friday.

The match began with the Dhirubhai Ambani girls creating several chances, but being constantly denied by Swami Vivekanand goalkeeper Geet Sawant. 



The deadlock was finally broken in the 13th minute when in-form midfielder Eva Gupta unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box. Geet managed to get her hands to the ball, but it somehow slipped through her grasp and entered the goal.


After the break, Swami Vivekanand stuck to their original game plan of closely marking their opposition, but in the 36th minute Dhirubhai Ambani’s Diya Ghadiali squeezed in a shot to make it 2-0.

The title is significant for the Dhirubhai Ambani side, who were relegated to Div-II last season after not being able register their team in Div-I as their school vacations were still on when the MSSA season began.

Earlier, in the third place play-off, DG Ketan International (Malad) beat Podar International School (Santa Cruz) 5-1. Navika Shah scored a hat-trick while Araina Shah struck a brace for DG Ketan. Naina Bhatia reduced the deficit for Podar International.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

MSSA all india football federation football sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK