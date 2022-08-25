Breaking News
MSSA news: Anamay, Swaraj strike as Utpal Sanghvi progress

Updated on: 25 August,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

In a keenly contested encounter, Utpal Sanghvi were well-served by Anamay Arora and Swaraj Naik, both striking a goal each to secure their win

Utpal Sanghvi’s Swaraj Naik (left) during the U-16 game at Borivli yesterday. Pic/Sameer Markande


Utpal Sanghvi Global School (Juhu) scored twice in the second half to prevail over Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE by a 2-0 margin in a first-round match of the boys’ U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


In a keenly contested encounter, Utpal Sanghvi were well-served by Anamay Arora and Swaraj Naik, both striking a goal each to secure their win. In another match between two Santacruz schools, RN Podar got the better of Sacred Heart High School by a narrow 2-1 margin. Striker Jaiadithya Yarrabathina played a stellar role, scoring both goals to help his team snatch a tight win and advance to the second round. Warren D’Souza scored Sacred Heart’s lone goal.

Also Read: MSSA news Don Bosco cruise, St Stanislaus stunned

Earlier, St Lawrence (Borivli) overcame a stiff challenge from Bombay International School (Babulnath) to eke out a 1-0 win with Vignesh Prakash Pogaku firing home the all-important match-winning goal.


Billabong High International (Malad) also tasted success, defeating Swami Vivekanand International School (Chembur) 1-0. Ayaanali Khan, the spearhead of the Billabong forwardline, netted the only goal of the match.

MSSA sports news football

