MSSA news: Don Bosco cruise, St Stanislaus stunned

Don Bosco’s Jeff Rodricks (left) is tackled by Siddharth Awhad of JJ Academy (in yellow) during their Ahmed Sailor U-16 match at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Don Bosco (Borivli) enjoyed smooth sailing and cruised to a fluent 6-0 win over JJ Academy (Mulund) in a first-round match of the boys’ U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Tuesday.

Jeff scores brace

Jeff Rodricks led the charge, scoring two goals while teammates Mathew Fernandes, Saket Garude, Tanish Ghosalkar, and Blaise Rodricks added one each to Don Bosco’s tally.

Gokuldham’s Premshankar Singh scored thrice v St Stanislaus

Earlier, in the opening match of the competition, fancied St Stanislaus (Bandra) suffered a shock, losing in the sudden death 5-6 to Gokuldham School (Goregaon) and making a first-round exit. Gokuldham’s energetic striker Premshankar Singh scored both goals for his school while St Stanislaus got their opener through Divesh Kudekar and second through Bhisham Parmar as the scores read 2-2 at the end of regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Gokuldham scored through Premshankar, Aryan Vishwanathan, and Piyush Rawat, while St Stanislaus converted through Divesh, Bhisham and Deepak Khadka, leading to a 3-3 deadlock. In the sudden death, Gokuldham scored through Prameet Irde after Ethan Cardoz failed to score for St Stanislaus.



Salvi stars for Ryan Intl

In another match, Aaditya Salvi scored a brace, leading Ryan International School (Goregaon) to a convincing 3-0 win over IES Orion (Dadar). Ryan International got the third goal through Sudeep Bodkhe’s efforts. In another first-round encounter, Lakshdham School (Goregaon) beat Rustomjee Cambridge International (Dahisar) 1-0 with Siddhant Jha netting the all-important match-winning goal.

