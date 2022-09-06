MSSA news: Cambridge School are the champions

Kandivli school prevail over St Joseph’s (Wadala) 3-0 to clinch U-16 Div-II title

Cambridge players celebrate after winning the U-16 Division-II final against St Joseph’s (Wadala) at Cooperage yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Cambridge School (Kandivli) produced a determined second-half performance to quell the spirited challenge from St Joseph’s (Wadala) and charge to a comfortable 3-0 win in the boys’ U-16 Division-II final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage, Churchgate, on Monday.

The Cambridge lads started in attacking fashion and scored three quick goals to knock the fight out of their Wadala rivals. Attacking midfielder Ninad Mohite, 15, orchestrated the Cambridge attacks and after Tanuj Waingankar struck the opening goal, he hit the target twice to ensure Cambridge emerged champions.

‘It’s a great feeling’

“It’s a great feeling to win something in the final year of school. It’s nice to give something back to the school. We played well as a team throughout and were confident of winning. We have been training almost daily on the school ground under coach Tushar Poojari and all our hard-work has paid off,” Ninad told mid-day.



The first goal came when Tanuj picked up teammate Neel Shah’s forward pass and cut into the box before firing home from close. Later, Ninad broke through St Joseph’s defence and deftly flicked the ball into the net for the team’s second goal. He was again on target, scoring off a Neel cross from a corner kick just before half-time.

Smt RSB AVM win third place

Earlier, in the third-place match, Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) overcame Bombay Scottish (Powai) 5-4 via tie-breaker after both the teams failed to score in regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the girls U-16 Div-I league match, Bombay International School (Babulnath) beat Mary Immaculate HS (Borivli) 3-0. Aditi Moondhara opened the scoring for Bombay International in the third minute. Mihika Iyer did well to score the second goal in the 12th minute after which Meghna Mathur added the third (29th minute). In another match, Lakshdham HS (Goregaon) beat Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) 1-0 with striker Veronica D’Souza scoring the match-winner in the seventh minute.

