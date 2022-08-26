Breaking News
MSSA news: Ryan International triumph over spirited Maneckji Cooper

Updated on: 26 August,2022 09:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gordon D’Costa | sports@mid-day.com

Maneckji Cooper took that setback in their stride and fought on gamely. Their hard work bore fruits 15 minutes later when Rehan Bharucha hit the target to put the Juhu school on level at half-time

Ryan Intl’s Ivan Fernandes (left) vies for the ball against Maneckji Cooper’s Bhavtosh Tripathi yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Ryan International CBSE School (Kandivli) scored once in each half to carve out a fighting 2-1 win against Maneckji Cooper School (Juhu) in a first round boys’ U-16 Ahmed Sailor knockout match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi HS ground, Borivli on Thursday.Ryan started in rousing fashion, snatching an early lead when striker Ivan Fernando from a snap effort scored the opening goal in the very third minute of the match.


Maneckji Cooper took that setback in their stride and fought on gamely. Their hard work bore fruits 15 minutes later when Rehan Bharucha hit the target to put the Juhu school on level at half-time.

Also Read: MSSA news: Anamay, Swaraj strike as Utpal Sanghvi progress

On resumption, Ryan International kept persevering and found success for the second time when Vedant Menon scored the crucial goal which secured their win and a place in the second round. However, Ryan International School (Malad) was not as fortunate and suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Thakur Public School (Kandivli) who dominated play right through.


Meanwhile, St Blaise (Amboli) also advanced to the second round defeating St Xavier’s (Fort) 4-2 via the tie-breaker after full-time finished in a goalless draw. 

