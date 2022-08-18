MSSA news: St Paul’s two good for St Mary’s SSC

Campion with four points and a healthy +4 goal-difference are assured of topping the group, while Dominic Savio (three points and +1 goal-difference) need a draw to progress

St Paul’s scorers Kaushik Medar (left) and Simeon Madtha at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St Paul’s (Dadar) scored twice at the death to overcome a determined St Mary’s SSC (Mazgaon) 2-0 in a tense boys’ U-16 Div-I Group-A match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli on Wednesday.

Kaushik Medar and Simeon Madtha struck a goal each for St Paul’s, who have four points and are in contention for a quarter-final spot. The outcome of the concluding group match between Campion (Colaba) and St Dominic Savio (Andheri) on Friday, will decide which two teams will advance. Campion with four points and a healthy +4 goal-difference are assured of topping the group, while Dominic Savio (three points and +1 goal-difference) need a draw to progress.



Meanwhile, in a Div-II encounter, Mithran Puri struck a hat-trick as Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) rallied to a 4-1 win over Hansraj Morarji (Andheri). Hansraj Morarji took the lead through Rahul Choudhary (16th minute) before Hiranandani came roaring back with Mithran scoring three quick goals and Saksham Gupta adding a fourth.

Other Results:

U-16 Div-II: Cambridge School (Kandivli) 6 (Tanuj Waingankar 3, Meehir Desai, 2, Neel Shah) bt Smt RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) 1 (Arsh Mulla), St Joseph’s (Wadala) 2 (Bilal Khan, Nathan Barretto) bt Holy Family (Andheri) 0, Bombay Scottish (Powai) 1 (Kabir Bachwani) drew with St Anne’s (Malad) 1 (Merwyn D’Silva)

