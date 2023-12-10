Breaking News
Mumbai City FC rope in Kratky as head coach

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Kratky continues his journey within the City Football Group as he arrives from sister club Melbourne City. The 42-year-old joins Mumbai City in his new role until the end of the 2024-25 season

Mumbai City on Saturday named Czech Republic’s Petr Kratky as the new head coach of the club ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.


Kratky continues his journey within the City Football Group as he arrives from sister club Melbourne City. The 42-year-old joins Mumbai City in his new role 
until the end of the 2024-25 season. 


Kratky enjoyed a 15-year playing career as a right back.

