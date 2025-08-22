Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > MYJ reign supreme in Anthonion Cup football final

MYJ reign supreme in Anthonion Cup football final

Updated on: 22 August,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shoaib Baig and Bharat Barani scored for BYB. MYJ custodian Aditya Waghela was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while BYB’s Baig was named Best Player

MYJ reign supreme in Anthonion Cup football final

The victorious MYJ team with the trophy

MYJ (Mighty Young Joe) won the Shreeji Construction-sponsored Anthonian Cup football tournament organised by St Anthony’s Church (Malwani) at St Joseph’s turf in Malad, recently. Malad-based MYJ beat BYB (Bhagshala Young Boys) Dombivli 3-2 in the final with Umesh Perambara, Kamran Ansari and Attar Ansari netting a goal each. Shoaib Baig and Bharat Barani scored for BYB. MYJ custodian Aditya Waghela was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while BYB’s Baig was named Best Player.

