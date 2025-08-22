Shoaib Baig and Bharat Barani scored for BYB. MYJ custodian Aditya Waghela was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while BYB’s Baig was named Best Player
The victorious MYJ team with the trophy
MYJ (Mighty Young Joe) won the Shreeji Construction-sponsored Anthonian Cup football tournament organised by St Anthony’s Church (Malwani) at St Joseph’s turf in Malad, recently. Malad-based MYJ beat BYB (Bhagshala Young Boys) Dombivli 3-2 in the final with Umesh Perambara, Kamran Ansari and Attar Ansari netting a goal each. Shoaib Baig and Bharat Barani scored for BYB. MYJ custodian Aditya Waghela was adjudged Best Goalkeeper, while BYB’s Baig was named Best Player.
