Napoli's Juan Jesus is 'bitter' over racist probe outcome
Napoli’s Juan Jesus is ‘bitter’ over racist probe outcome

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

The Brazilian spoke out on Wednesday the day after the FIGC shelved their investigation into the incident citing insufficient evidence

Juan Jesus

Napoli defender Juan Jesus says he feels “bitter” at the Italian football federation’s decision not to act over alleged racist comments targeted at him by Inter Milan’s Francesco Acerbi. 


The Brazilian spoke out on Wednesday the day after the FIGC shelved their investigation into the incident citing insufficient evidence. 


“Although respecting this decision I have difficulty understanding it and it leaves me feeling very bitter,” he declared in a statement published by his club.


Initially Jesus played down the matter following Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan on March 17 after accepting Acerbi’s on-field apology for unspecified insults. He now says his conciliatory approach had not had the desired effect.

