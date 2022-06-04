Nations League: Horta helps Portugal earn 1-1 draw vs Spain

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 June,2022 08:42 AM IST  |  Madrid
A 1-1 draw means neither of the two favourites in Group A2 claim the early advantage, with games against Switzerland and Czech Republic to come

Ricardo Horta celebrates after scoring against Spain on Thursday. Pic/AFP


Spain were denied a winning start by Portugal in the Nations League on Thursday as Alvaro Morata’s first-half finish was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Ricardo Horta. Morata sidefooted home at the end of a scintillating counter-attack and while Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the second half for Portugal, it was another substitute who grabbed the equaliser as Horta swept in with eight minutes left. 

The Braga forward was making only his second appearance for Portugal, eight years after his first. “I feel proud,” he said. “I deserve to be here and I wanted to show that.” A 1-1 draw means neither of the two favourites in Group A2 claim the early advantage, with games against Switzerland and Czech Republic to come.  Spain play the Czechs in Prague on Sunday while Portugal are at home to Switzerland. 




