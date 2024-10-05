‘Need Rashford fit, fresh’

Manchester Utd boss Erik ten Hag says star striker Marcus was substituted in 3-3 draw with Porto because he wants players to be well-rested for tough game against Aston Villa on Sunday

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford (left) celebrates the opening goal during their Europa League match against FC Porto at the Dragao stadium in Porto on Thursday. Pic/AFP

Erik ten Hag has explained why Marcus Rashford was substituted at half-time of Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Porto in the Europa League game, saying that rotation was the reason as he needs his players “fit and fresh” for Sunday’s Champions League away fixture at Aston Villa.

Rashford was outstanding during the first 45 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao, and opened the scoring inside just seven minutes. He then teed up the second, powered home by Rasmus Hojlund, in the 20th minute.

Erik ten Hag

Rashford continued to torment Porto right-back Joao Mario for the rest of the first period, though Porto managed to level before the half-time whistle. However, when the teams returned after the interval, Alejandro Garnacho had taken to the pitch in place of Rashford. “He is okay,” Ten Hag told MUTV, warding off any worries of an injury issue. “But also Alejandro Garnacho, he is our attacking threat in this moment, and we brought him from the bench. We need fresh players also for Sunday so, yes, it was all in the plan.

“We have to rotate. Garnacho, we didn’t start him. He had a great game, not only on Sunday, but I think in the whole season. We sub them the players who went off because on Sunday we have another hard game, a good game, so we need players to be available and be fit and be fresh. It’s a quick turnaround to Villa. They have a day longer to recover and we have an away, game, so we want fresh players on the pitch,” he further explained while speaking with TNT Sports.

Porto struck again soon after the restart through Omorodion’s second of the game. But, Ten Hag’s side dug in to salvage a draw when substitute Harry Maguire headed in from a corner during stoppage time.

Reflecting on the game, the Dutchman said, “We started the game very good, we dominated, scored two good goals, but then we lost control. So, the start was good, the middle part was not good, and then we finished very good. It’s a tough place to go, so coming back from 3-2 we get the equaliser, which is good for the spirit. You see again that the team have a really strong character.”

