‘Need to bring back the enthusiasm’

Updated on: 20 June,2025 07:58 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Replacing the fired Luciano Spalletti, with the four-time champions in real danger of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup, Gattuso knows there’s no room for errors

Gennaro Gattuso

Gennaro Gattuso is approaching his new job as the coach of an Italy squad in crisis with the same determination and combativeness he used to display on the field as a gritty midfielder.

Replacing the fired Luciano Spalletti, with the four-time champions in real danger of failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup, Gattuso knows there’s no room for errors. “I hear often that we don’t have the talent or good enough players anymore. But I think we have the players. We need to bring back the enthusiasm and not think negatively. We need to get Italy back to the World Cup. That’s fundamental,” said Gattuso on Thursday.


Spalletti was fired after Italy lost its opening qualifier 3-0 at Norway. The Azzurri are already nine points behind Norway in their World Cup qualifying group, albeit having played two matches fewer than the leader. Gattuso’s debut will be at home to Estonia on Sept 5.


