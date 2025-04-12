Need to keep momentum going: Arsenal’s Merino

The Gunners face Brentford in today’s Premier League clash with the title still within reach, thanks to league leaders Liverpool slipping up against Fulham last week.

Mikel Merino

Arsenal’s makeshift forward Mikel Merino has urged his team to ride the momentum generated by their spectacular 3-0 win against Real Madrid, in order to keep their title hopes alive.

The Gunners face Brentford in today’s Premier League clash with the title still within reach, thanks to league leaders Liverpool slipping up against Fulham last week.

“It’s really important to use the energy that we created the other day in the Emirates [against Madrid] to get the three points and obviously keep the momentum for the future games,” he said.

Despite trailing the Reds by 11 points, Merino wants his team to keep fighting until the very last whistle of the season.

“The mentality is always to win every game. Obviously, you need them [Liverpool] to drop points, but the focus has to be to get the three points every single day,” he added.

