Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Forget what’s happening here, we need to get you to hospital’
Mumbai water crisis: Won’t budge, say tanker owners
Eight per cent of kids in Mumbai obese
Maharashtra: Std X, XII private students can now save a year
Maharashtra Cyber rescues 60 Indians from cyber slavery in Myanmar
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Need to keep momentum going Arsenals Merino

Need to keep momentum going: Arsenal’s Merino

Updated on: 12 April,2025 08:51 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The Gunners face Brentford in today’s Premier League clash with the title still within reach, thanks to league leaders Liverpool slipping up against Fulham last week.

Need to keep momentum going: Arsenal’s Merino

Mikel Merino

Listen to this article
Need to keep momentum going: Arsenal’s Merino
x
00:00

Arsenal’s makeshift forward Mikel Merino has urged his team to ride the momentum generated by their spectacular 3-0 win against Real Madrid, in order to keep their title hopes alive.


The Gunners face Brentford in today’s Premier League clash with the title still within reach, thanks to league leaders Liverpool slipping up against Fulham last week.


“It’s really important to use the energy that we created the other day in the Emirates [against Madrid] to get the three points and obviously keep the momentum for the future games,” he said.


Despite trailing the Reds by 11 points, Merino wants his team to keep fighting until the very last whistle of the season.

“The mentality is always to win every game. Obviously, you need them [Liverpool] to drop points, but the focus has to be to get the three points every single day,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arsenal real madrid premier league liverpool sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK