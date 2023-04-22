Needed time to digest this shock: Abouk on Hakimi’s rape charge

After Hakimi was accused of rape in February, Abouk decided to get separated. Abouk lauded herself for handling the situation calmly. She added that she needed time to digest the shock

Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, has broken her silence following her divorce from the Moroccan footballer.

After Hakimi was accused of rape in February, Abouk decided to get separated. Abouk lauded herself for handling the situation calmly. She added that she needed time to digest the shock.

In an interview to ELLE, Abouk said, “I am fine. There are days when it is like this, and others in which you’ve to know how to take blows and make decisions, sometimes complicated, and get used to new situations. Who would’ve imagined that in addition to facing the usual pain that a separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would’ve to face this ignominy. I needed time to digest this shock.

“When you separate, you restructure your life, but it’s not anything special either. You got to take iron out of the matter.”