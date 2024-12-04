New Miami coach Mascherano on pal Messi: Friendship is one thing, but work is another

I’m not going to deny that. Friendship is one thing and work is another. You [have to] separate things,” Mascherano said

Javier Mascherano

Lionel Messi’s former Argentine and Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano is now his coach at Inter Miami. Mascherano — hired last week to replace Gerardo Tata Martino — is already in his new office, working towards a training camp that will start next month.

“I am convinced I can do it. I have no doubt,” Mascherano said a press conference.

Mascherano was hired after a brisk search that took only a few days to complete once Martino informed Inter Miami that he wasn’t returning for personal reasons.

Mascherano is 40, only three years older than Inter Miami stars like Messi and Luis Suarez. He has longstanding relationships with not only the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in Messi, but also Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets — the five were teammates at Barcelona. Mascherano said it won’t be an issue transitioning from teammate and friend to coach. “Not only do I have a relationship with Leo, I have three other players I played with for a long time and have a relationship with. I’m not going to deny that. Friendship is one thing and work is another. You [have to] separate things,” Mascherano said.

