Nigeria to call back team after ‘inhumane treatment’ in Libya

Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Abuja
AFP |

Top

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” said NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it will fly the country’s team back to the country Monday after alleged “inhumane treatment” in Libya ahead of a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.


“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home,” said NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire.


A formal complaint by Nigeria has also been sent to the Confederation of African football (CAF). The Nigerian team have been held at an abandoned airport in Libya for more than 15 hours since their chartered flight landed on Sunday. 

