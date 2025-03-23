Breaking News
No Messi, no problem!

Updated on: 23 March,2025 06:18 AM IST  |  Montevideo (Uruguay)
Argentina manager Scaloni hails team for displaying complete performance in the absence of star player Lionel as they beat Uruguay 1-0 in World Cup qualification game

Argentina players celebrate the winning goal by Thiago Almada (second from right) against Uruguay on Friday. Pic/AP, PTI

Argentina are on the brink of qualification for the 2026 World Cup after a superb strike from Thiago Almada earned them a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday. 


The reigning world champions seemed set to share the spoils after a tense tussle against a Uruguay side who defeated the Argentinians 2-0 in Buenos Aires earlier in qualifying. But Argentina grabbed all three points with a moment of magic that stunned Montevideo’s Estadio Centenario. 


Gathering the ball on the edge of the area, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder Almada took a touch and uncorked a ferocious strike that flew into the top corner beyond the diving Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. 


Lionel ScaloniLionel Scaloni

The only blemish for Argentina on an otherwise solid night’s work came deep into stoppage time when Nicolas Gonzalez was dismissed after catching Uruguay defender Nahitan Nandez with a high boot in a rash challenge. 

Nevertheless that late red card could not take the gloss off the evening for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who praised his team’s response to losing Lionel Messi to injury.

“How can I not be satisfied?” Scaloni said following the win. “Not just for the result, but for how they gave it their all. The satisfaction comes from the fact that the team played a complete match. When one player is missing, another comes in,” he added.

The win means Argentina can become the first South American team to book their place at next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a draw against arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. 

The world champions now lead the 10-team South American qualifying competition with 28 points from 13 games, leaving them six points ahead of Ecuador in second, with Brazil third on 21 points. Uruguay are fourth in the standings with 20 points from 13 games, just ahead of fifth-placed Paraguay on goal difference. 

Friday’s victory ensures that Argentina can finish no worse than seventh place, meaning they are assured of at least a spot in an inter-confederation playoff. The top six teams in the standings qualify automatically for the World Cup.

