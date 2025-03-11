Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > None of us think its done Barca coach wary of Benfica

None of us think it’s done: Barca coach wary of Benfica

Updated on: 11 March,2025 07:57 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

“None of us think that it’s done. They [Benfica] have won a lot of matches away in the Champions League. So we’ve to take care,” said Flick

None of us think it's done: Barca coach wary of Benfica

Hansi Flick. Pic/AFP

None of us think it’s done: Barca coach wary of Benfica
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was in no mood to let the team get ahead of themselves on the eve of their Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg clash with Benfica.


Also Read: Amorim hails Utd skipper Bruno after 1-1 Arsenal draw


The Catalans head into the game with a 1-0 lead and will be buoyed by the presence of their home support at the Montjuic Stadium. However, the German boss was quick to point out that the tie is far from over.


“None of us think that it’s done. They [Benfica] have won a lot of matches away in the Champions League. So we’ve to take care,” said Flick.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uefa champions league fc barcelona football sports news Sports Update

