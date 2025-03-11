None of us think it’s done: Barca coach wary of Benfica

“None of us think that it’s done. They [Benfica] have won a lot of matches away in the Champions League. So we’ve to take care,” said Flick

Hansi Flick. Pic/AFP

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was in no mood to let the team get ahead of themselves on the eve of their Champions League Round-of-16 second-leg clash with Benfica.

The Catalans head into the game with a 1-0 lead and will be buoyed by the presence of their home support at the Montjuic Stadium. However, the German boss was quick to point out that the tie is far from over.

“None of us think that it’s done. They [Benfica] have won a lot of matches away in the Champions League. So we’ve to take care,” said Flick.

