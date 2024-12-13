Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits doubting his place in team as crisis deepens after 0-2 loss to Juventus; says boys played very well, deserve better result

Man City’s Erling Haaland (left) and Bernardo Silva wear a dejected look after their loss to Juventus in Turin on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola admitted that he is questioning himself as his Manchester City team slumped to yet another defeat at Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

City fell 2-0 in a freezing Turin, their seventh defeat in 10 matches in all competitions putting their qualification for the last 16 at risk.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates his goal against Man City on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Asked by reporters whether he was questioning his management, Guardiola replied: “Yeah, of course.”

“Of course, I question myself in the good moments and the bad moments,” said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola

The 2023 European champions succumbed in Turin as Dusan Vlahovic put Juventus ahead early in the second half when goalkeeper Ederson was unable to keep out his header. Ilkay Gundogan was denied an equaliser by a fine Michele Di Gregorio save, before Weston McKennie made it 2-0 with a fine acrobatic finish in the 75th minute.

The result leaves Juventus on 11 points with two games left, a tally that is expected to be enough to guarantee them at least a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

“I was stable in the good moments and I’m stable in the bad moments... My biggest challenge is when they give me the opportunity to be a manager and get results to continue to work.

“If I would miss the big challenge in the first season, the second season, I wouldn’t be here,” he added.

English champions City are just one point above the bottom 12 places which bring elimination from the Champions League. Five points separate City from the top eight places and automatic qualification for the last 16, with matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge remaining in their league phase campaign. City face local rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League, where Guardiola’s team trail leaders Liverpool by eight points.

