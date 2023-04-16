Watkins brace powers Aston Villa to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United

After scoring twice in 3-0 upset win over Newcastle to blow open EPL Top-4 race, Aston striker lauds skills of the Lions

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates the team’s win over Newcastle on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Aston Villa blew the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League wide open as Ollie Watkins scored twice in a convincing 3-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Jacob Ramsey was also on target as sixth-placed Villa closed to within six points of Newcastle in third thanks to a seventh win in eight games. This was the first defeat for the Magpies in six games.

‘Really fantastic day’

But Unai Emery’s men are the form side in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League after taking 22 points from the last possible 24. “It was a really, really fantastic day,” said Emery.

“Our progress is clear, trying to be comfortable here [at home], trying to be consistent here. We did our game plan for 90 minutes, focusing and keeping our good individual performances like we need.”

Just staying in the Premier League was Emery’s first task when he was appointed in October with Villa just one point above the relegation zone.

The former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss has inspired an incredible turnaround and Newcastle never recovered from an explosive start by the home side at Villa Park. Villa have scored in all 20 games under Emery and could have been three up inside 15 minutes.

Just 28 seconds were on the clock when the in-form Watkins sprinted behind the Newcastle defence and hit the inside of the post.

Watkins was the creator when Villa’s start did get the goal it deserved on 11 minutes.

On a great run

The England international headed John McGinn’s cross back into the path of Ramsey to drill into the bottom corner. “We’re on a great run. Newcastle are a great side and didn’t have many chances today, which showed the level we are at,” said Watkins.

