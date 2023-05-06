One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily. More than 200 people ended up in hospital for injuries sustained during the celebrations

A 26-year-old man died in Naples after being injured by shots fired during a night of celebrations sparked by Napoli winning its third Serie A title, media said Friday.

