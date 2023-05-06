Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > One dead 200 hurt in Naples during title party

One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Naples
AFP |

Top

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily. More than 200 people ended up in hospital for injuries sustained during the celebrations

One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
One dead, 200 hurt in Naples during title party
x
00:00

A 26-year-old man died in Naples after being injured by shots fired during a night of celebrations sparked by Napoli winning its third Serie A title, media said Friday. 


Also Read: Napoli coach Spalletti on verge of biggest moment of career



It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or if it was criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily. More than 200 people ended up in hospital for injuries sustained during the celebrations.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

napoli Serie A football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK