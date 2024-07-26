Organisers to probe chaos during Argentina-Morocco tie

“The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators,” said Paris 2024 organisers in a statement

Paris Olympics organisers were on Thursday investigating the crowd trouble during a chaotic football match between Argentina and Morocco that marred the opening day of sport at the Games. Argentina’s football association meanwhile called for action following the defeat for its men’s side on Wednesday.

The Moroccans beat two-time gold medallists Argentina 2-1 in Saint-Etienne at the end of a game mired in confusion and crowd trouble. Argentina thought they had salvaged a 2-2 draw when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of injury time as the game went on even beyond the 15 extra minutes indicated by officials.

But crowd trouble ensued, with projectiles launched onto the pitch and spectators invading the playing area. A firecracker was thrown at the Argentina bench. The players were taken off, before reappearing nearly two hours later to play out three more minutes in a stadium by now emptied of spectators. Medina’s goal was then disallowed for offside following a VAR review, and Morocco held on for the win.

“The football match between Argentina and Morocco at the Saint-Etienne Stadium was suspended due to a pitch invasion by a small number of spectators,” said Paris 2024 organisers in a statement.

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano called the incidents and the resulting confusion “a scandal” and complained that “we had a million things thrown at us.”

The Argentine FA said they had made “a formal complaint to FIFA’s disciplinary committee so that the necessary measures are taken for such a serious incident.” “There is a pressing need to guarantee the security of those involved so that this beautiful sport can be played in peace,” the statement added.

