Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul expecting their first child
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Paris set to host France Israel football match despite rising tensions

Paris set to host France-Israel football match despite rising tensions

Updated on: 08 November,2024 06:43 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The game at the Stade de France on Thursday has been identified as a potential flashpoint but Bruno Retailleau said France would not 'back down'

Paris set to host France-Israel football match despite rising tensions

A youth walks outside the training centre of Israeli football team Maccabi Tel Aviv (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Paris set to host France-Israel football match despite rising tensions
x
00:00

A Nations League football match between France and Israel will go ahead as planned in Paris next week despite the clashes that erupted in Amsterdam following a game between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax, the French interior minister said on Friday.


The game at the Stade de France on Thursday has been identified as a potential flashpoint but Bruno Retailleau said France would not 'back down'.


"Some are calling for the France-Israel match to be relocated. I do not accept this," Retailleau wrote on X.


"France is not backing down because that would amount to giving up in the face of threats of violence and anti-Semitism," he added.

Also Read: Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem

Retailleau said he had asked Paris police chief Laurent Nunez to take the necessary security measures for the match. A lawmaker from Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, Julien Odoul, on Thursday suggested moving the match to the island of Corsica.

Violence flared in Amsterdam after a Europa League match on Thursday between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Israeli, Dutch, and European leaders on Friday condemned 'anti-Semitic' clashes and Israel sent rescue planes for its citizens.

The mayor of Amsterdam Femke Halsema said the violence represented an 'explosion' of anti-Semitism that has 'not been seen in a long time', describing 'hit and run' attacks on Maccabi supporters by 'hooligans on scooters'.

Meawnhile, Amsterdam's mayor said Friday that the Dutch counter-terror watchdog said there was no concrete threat to Israeli soccer fans after a game that ended with clashes between the fans and protesters.

The city's acting police chief said at a news conference that the fans were "willfully attacked."

Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalised and 62 arrested after what authorities described as systematic anti-semitic violence targeting Israeli fans following a soccer match.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel france football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK