Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate to be inaugurated by Argentina's Emiliano Martinez

“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members,” Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting here

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced on Tuesday.

