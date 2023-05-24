Breaking News
Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate to be inaugurated by Argentina's Emiliano Martinez

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members,” Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting here

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced on Tuesday.


Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders refute claims that Mohun Bagan fans were denied entry at Eden Gardens




“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members,” Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting here.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

