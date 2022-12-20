FIFA World Cup 2022: They had one last chance and I was able to stop it: Emiliano Martinez

Argentina led 2-0 against France and looked to be cruising to an easy win, before two goals from Kylian Mbappe changed the game and took it into extra time. Lionel Messi put Argentina back in front in the 108th minute, only for Mbappe’s penalty in the 118th minute to take the final into a shootout

Argentina’s efficient goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez poses with the Golden Glove award. Pic/Getty Images

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez admitted he and his teammates had gone through the full range of emotions before lifting the World Cup trophy after beating France in the penalty shootout.

But before the shootout happened, Martinez produced a desperate stop to deny Randal Kolo Muani, who was clear through on goal. “We thought we were in control, but they managed to come back. It was a very, very complicated game. They had one last chance to win and luckily I was able to stop it with my foot,” Martinez said.

The winner of the Golden Glove (awarded to the best goalkeeper) also saved a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the decisive shootout and when Aurelien Tchouameni dragged his penalty wide, the celebrations were about to begin.

