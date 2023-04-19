Gerard Pique doesn’t want a child with new girlfriend Clara?

If he does choose to proceed with surrogacy, he wouldn’t be the first football star to do so. Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has two twins, Eva and Mateo, who were also born via that method

Gerard Pique with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti have made headlines again as reports of their pregnancy plans have emerged.

According to Canal RCN, Pique wants to have a child but not with Clara. Pique and his ex-girlfriend Shakira had two sons together, Milan and Sasha, born in 2013 and 2015 respectively. While the former Barcelona star wants to have a daughter now, he doesn’t want Clara to be her mother. Sources said that Gerard Pique wants to have a surrogate child.

