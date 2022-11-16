×
Players need to go out for lunch, dinner too: Pique

Updated on: 16 November,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

While his split from Shakira continues to be a hot topic, Pique, who signed a child custody agreement with the singer, which will help them avoid clashing in court, was spotted celebrating in a bar with his new girlfriend Clara Chia

Players need to go out for lunch, dinner too: Pique

Gerard Pique


Spanish football star Gerard Pique has never denied his flamboyant lifestyle, especially his love for partying. 


While his split from Shakira continues to be a hot topic, Pique, who signed a child custody agreement with the singer, which will help them avoid clashing in court, was spotted celebrating in a bar with his new girlfriend Clara Chia.



Also Read: Shakira, Gerard Pique’s custody deal paves way for her Miami move


In an interview with Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos, Pique said: “Players are people and we are not robots. We need to go to lunch and dinner out, to have a social life, to go out partying. Everything has a balance in life. I have had a career of almost 20 years and I have taken care of myself to be able to be there, but if you don’t go out partying, what am I going to do now? 

“It’s mandatory.  If you don’t party for five years, there’s something dark. It doesn’t matter if you’re a football player or a waiter.” 

