Players need to go out for lunch, dinner too: Pique

Gerard Pique

Spanish football star Gerard Pique has never denied his flamboyant lifestyle, especially his love for partying.

While his split from Shakira continues to be a hot topic, Pique, who signed a child custody agreement with the singer, which will help them avoid clashing in court, was spotted celebrating in a bar with his new girlfriend Clara Chia.

In an interview with Spanish content creator Ibai Llanos, Pique said: “Players are people and we are not robots. We need to go to lunch and dinner out, to have a social life, to go out partying. Everything has a balance in life. I have had a career of almost 20 years and I have taken care of myself to be able to be there, but if you don’t go out partying, what am I going to do now?

“It’s mandatory. If you don’t party for five years, there’s something dark. It doesn’t matter if you’re a football player or a waiter.”

