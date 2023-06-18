Poland beat Germany 1-0 in Blaszczykowski’s last game

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Warsaw
“I’m very confident about our path,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said with a view to the tournament. “We’ll have a team that works next June”

Poland paid tribute to former captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and defeated Germany 1-0 in his last game for the country.


Jakub Kiwior scored for Poland and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny produced a fine display to deny Germany, who were again left to stew on their shortcomings, mired by a lack of confidence after three straight friendly games without a win.


Germany has beaten only Peru since it was knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup and remains in dire need of improvement before it hosts the European Championship next year. “I’m very confident about our path,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said with a view to the tournament. “We’ll have a team that works next June.”


The 37-year-old Blaszczykowski, who made 109 appearances for Poland, fought tears as he went off in the 16th minute—his number for the national team—and was clapped by teammates and feted by the home support.

There was a lengthy hold up in play for the tributes as Blaszczykowski bowed to each side of the stadium and was embraced by his family when he came off the field.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

