×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Poland coach celebrates bittersweet qualification for World Cup last 16

Poland coach celebrates 'bittersweet' qualification for World Cup last 16

Updated on: 01 December,2022 11:07 AM IST  |  Doha
IANS |

Top

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz believes that his side deserve their place in the last 16 of the World Cup, despite a poor performance as they lost to Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday

Poland coach celebrates 'bittersweet' qualification for World Cup last 16

Pic credit- Poland football official Instagram handle


Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz believes that his side deserve their place in the last 16 of the World Cup, despite a poor performance as they lost to Argentina 2-0 on Wednesday.

Poland were never in the game against Argentina, who took the points and finished top of Group C with second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez. In the closing moments they were clinging on for their World Cup future as Argentina pressed for a third goal that would have knocked them out of the World Cup.

"We have worked hard and we got four points in the group, we knew the rules and we controlled the second half," said the Polish coach, whose side failed to have a shot on target all game.


Also read: FIFA World Cup 2022: We need to surround Messi and stop him, says Poland coach




"Let's enjoy it. We have not got into the next round for a very long time. It's wasn't nice football, but it is bittersweet for us.

"We got four points and we qualified. We won one game and drew another, so we have qualified. The result counts," he insisted, reports Xinhua.

He had praise for goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, whose saves eventually mean Poland made it into the next round.

"Fortunately for us, Wojciech is in great shape," he admitted, adding his side had "lost the ball too easily. Argentina pressed hard up the pitch and gave us a lot of problems."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
poland FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK