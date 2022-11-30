FIFA World Cup 2022: We need to surround Messi and stop him, says Poland coach

Speaking ahead of Poland’s final World Cup group stage match against Argentina in Doha, Michniewicz said his side would need to surround Messi to stop him

Argentina star Lionel Messi is football’s answer to skiing great Alberto Tomba, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Poland’s final World Cup group stage match against Argentina in Doha, Michniewicz said his side would need to surround Messi to stop him. “Messi on the pitch is like Alberto Tomba on the slope, he’s able to avoid everyone like Tomba can get around everything,” said Michniewicz. “So we need to put players around Messi because if he can get around (them) easily he will easily score. One player cannot stop Messi, we must get players around him.”

Even so, Michniewicz says that may not be enough. “The whole world has been thinking for years about how to stop Lionel Messi and he has made dozens of goals and assists,” he added. “I don’t think we’ll ever find the final answer to this question.”

