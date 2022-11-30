×
FIFA World Cup 2022: We need to surround Messi and stop him, says Poland coach

Updated on: 30 November,2022 08:19 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Speaking ahead of Poland’s final World Cup group stage match against Argentina in Doha, Michniewicz said his side would need to surround Messi to stop him

Czeslaw Michniewicz and Lionel Messi


Argentina star Lionel Messi is football’s answer to skiing great Alberto Tomba, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Tuesday. 


Speaking ahead of Poland’s final World Cup group stage match against Argentina in Doha, Michniewicz said his side would need to surround Messi to stop him. “Messi on the pitch is like Alberto Tomba on the slope, he’s able to avoid everyone like Tomba can get around everything,” said Michniewicz. “So we need to put players around Messi because if he can get around (them) easily he will easily score. One player cannot stop Messi, we must get players around him.” 



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Ron misses, but Bruno's a hit!


Even so, Michniewicz says that may not be enough. “The whole world has been thinking for years about how to stop Lionel Messi and he has made dozens of goals and assists,” he added. “I don’t think we’ll ever find the final answer to this question.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

