Prabhakaran appointed AIFF secretary general

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey, an ex-India footballer

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the long-time administrator returned to the place where he has served in another capacity in the past.


The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey, an ex-India footballer.

The committee, as per the AIFF president’s proposal, also unanimously appointed Sunando Dhar as the new deputy secretary general of the sports body.

