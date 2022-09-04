Prabhakaran appointed AIFF secretary general

The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey, an ex-India footballer

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the long-time administrator returned to the place where he has served in another capacity in the past.

The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey, an ex-India footballer.

The committee, as per the AIFF president’s proposal, also unanimously appointed Sunando Dhar as the new deputy secretary general of the sports body.

