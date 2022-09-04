Breaking News
Premier League: Beer bottle thrown at Klopp as Liverpool held to 0-0 draw by Everton

Updated on: 04 September,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Everton defender Conor Coady’s disallowed goal sparked ugly scenes as Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby boiled over when a bottle thrown from the stands narrowly missed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Everton defender Conor Coady’s disallowed goal sparked ugly scenes as Saturday’s goalless Merseyside derby boiled over when a bottle thrown from the stands narrowly missed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Coady thought he had put Everton ahead with a close-range finish from Neal Maupay’s shot in the second half at Goodison Park. But the former Liverpool defender’s goal was correctly disallowed for offside after a VAR check, sparking an angry response from the stands.


A beer bottle appeared to be thrown from behind the managers’ technical areas, narrowly missing Klopp. As if that wasn’t shocking enough, an Everton fan ran on to the pitch from the Gwladys Street End in a bid to confront referee Anthony Taylor before being ushered away by stewards. Those nasty incidents overshadowed a pulsating clash between these bitter rivals that could easily have finished with goals aplenty.


