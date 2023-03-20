Breaking News
Premier League: Bukayo Saka’s brace helps Arsenal sink Palace

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  London
Granit Xhaka netted the third after the interval and Jeff Schlupp’s reply was no consolation as the influential Saka’s second capped Arsenal’s stylish display

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (right) scores against Crystal Palace during an EPL tie at the Emirates Stadium in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Arsenal surged eight points clear at the top of the Premier League as Bukayo Saka’s brace inspired a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace on Sunday. 


Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first half at the Emirates Stadium to put the leaders on course for a sixth successive league victory. It was redemption for Martinelli, whose missed penalty condemned Arsenal to Europa League last 16 defeat in their shoot-out against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. Mikel Arteta’s side needed just 45 minutes against struggling Palace to erase the bitter taste of that loss. Saka followed Martinelli’s goal by doubling Arsenal’s lead before half-time.



Also read: Premier League: Gunners gang up!


Granit Xhaka netted the third after the interval and Jeff Schlupp’s reply was no consolation as the influential Saka’s second capped Arsenal’s stylish display.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

