Premier League: Gunners gang up!

Mikel Arteta all praise for team effort in crucial 3-0 away win over Fulham; Man Utd boss Ten Hag laments erratic referees after Casemiro red card in Southampton draw

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard (centre) celebrates after scoring against Fulham on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images

Arsenal powered five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a stylish 3-0 win at Fulham, while Casemiro was sent off as Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side had seen second-placed Manchester City close the gap with victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Gunners responded with the kind of composed display that has been the hallmark of their unexpected title charge.

Eye on the title

First-half goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard—all set up by Leandro Trossard—put Arsenal on course for a fifth consecutive league win. With 11 league games left, the north Londoners have the title in their sights. Since being knocked out of pole position after a defeat against City, which came during a run of four games without a win, Arsenal have shown the mettle of potential champions with a strong response to that wobble.

Mikel Arteta

It was Arsenal’s 11th victory from 14 away league matches this season, underlining the durability and maturity that has them in position to win the title for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2004. “We scored beautiful goals. I’m really happy to win away from home, especially with a clean sheet,” Arteta said. “It’s great to see the goals distributed through the team. Leandro laid on three assists and could also have scored too.”

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag criticised “inconsistent” officials after Casemiro’s second red card this season forced Manchester United to settle for a 0-0 draw against struggling Southampton on Sunday.

Inconsistency criticised

“Well, what I think is the inconsistency [means] players don’t know any more what is the policy,” Ten Hag said.

Also read: Liverpool's 7-0 dream win is Manchester United's worst nightmare





“I think it’s all across. I mean, you see yesterday, Leicester-Chelsea, then VAR is not coming on the line. Today it’s coming on the line and then it’s two penalty situations, but they don’t come on the line. I think especially the first one was for me clear and obvious handball, so what is the policy?”

Ten Hag said he had “some questions” about the officiating, with the influential Casemiro now facing a damaging four-match suspension as United look to wrap up their place in the top four. “There is another one inconsistent,” Ten Hag said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever