After scoring the match-winning goal for Liverpool, Ngumoha expressed his happiness and recalled how he felt when the fans started to chant his name. The teenager did well for Liverpool during the pre-season, contributing three goals and two assists

During the Premier League match against Newcastle United, Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha scored a historic goal, making him the youngest player to do so in the club's history.

After scoring the match-winning goal for Liverpool, Ngumoha expressed his happiness and recalled how he felt when the fans started to chant his name.

"I am buzzing! I am so happy to score, especially as the winner. A good moment, a special feeling, I’m definitely happy," he said while speaking to Liverpool.com.

During the 35th minute of the match, Ryan Gravenberch netted a goal, followed by Hugo Ekitike's goal in the 46th minute to put Liverpool ahead. Later, Newcastle United bounced back as Bruno Guimarães and William Osula scored in the 57th and 88th minutes respectively, to level the score.

In the 10th minute of stoppage time, Ngumoha scored a goal to register his name in Liverpool's history books. At the age of just 16 years and 361 days, he became the youngest goalscorer for the side.



"You just have to come on and make an impact, and thank God that I did that. It was just a proud moment," he added.

Further speaking, he revealed advice from his academy coaches.

"Normally, last season especially, the Academy coaches and even the first-team coaches were always saying, ‘Make the back post, make the back post.’ The fact that I made the back post is just crazy... when I saw it with Mo [Salah] and then Dom Szoboszlai putting it through his legs, I was like one-v-one and I just smashed it," said the 16-year-old.

He then described the cheering from the fans as "crazy", but also said that one cannot get carried away with all the noise.

"The fans, I heard them screaming my name and that is a sensational moment, I would say. But you cannot get too carried away with all the noise, like I said, because at the end of the day I probably do that finish 100 times on the training ground so it’s no different with the fans [here]. But obviously, the fans backing you there, it is just crazy," said Ngumoha.

Liverpool will now lock horns with Arsenal on 31 August.

