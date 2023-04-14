Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2023 07:09 AM IST  |  London
Premiership clubs to withdraw gambling sponsors on shirts

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (C) runs with the ball during the FA Cup third round football match between Oxford United and Arsenal. Pic/AFP


Gambling sponsorship on the front of Premier League shirts will be withdrawn by the end of the 2025/26 season after a collective agreement by the clubs, the league announced on Thursday. 


Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies. The three-year transition period will allow for existing deals to be completed without clubs facing penalties for cutting contracts short. 



“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ match day shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising,” the Premier League said in a statement.

