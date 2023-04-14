Premiership clubs to withdraw gambling sponsors on shirts

Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies. The three-year transition period will allow for existing deals to be completed without clubs facing penalties for cutting contracts short

Gambling sponsorship on the front of Premier League shirts will be withdrawn by the end of the 2025/26 season after a collective agreement by the clubs, the league announced on Thursday.

“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ match day shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising,” the Premier League said in a statement.

