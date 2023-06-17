“But the game didn’t need to turn into all this madness that it did. “They really need to control the game much more. It’s sad”

Christian Pulisic

Listen to this article Pulisic brace takes US past Mexico; to face Canada in final x 00:00

Christian Pulisic scored twice as the United States beat Mexico 3-0 on Thursday to set up a CONCACAF Champions League final showdown with Canada after a stormy battle that saw both sides finish with nine men.

Chelsea winger Pulisic opened the scoring in the 37th minute and then drove in a second a minute after the interval, slotting home a low cross from Tim Weah, who had been sent clear down the right by a fine long pass from Weston McKennie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: It was written in the stars: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's Champions League win

The game at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium turned ugly in the 69th minute when Cesar Montes was shown a red card for an ugly wild kick at US debutant Folarin Balogun and McKennie was also dismissed for his role in the fracas which followed.

Substitute Riccardo Pepi made sure of the win with the American’s third goal in the 78th minute after an offside flag was over-ruled after a VAR review. Two more red cards followed in the 85th minute when Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga and the US’s Sergino Dest were sent off after another mass brawl.

“It’s a great scoreline for us, it’s a big win and we’re into the finals,” Pulisic said. “But the game didn’t need to turn into all this madness that it did. “They really need to control the game much more. It’s sad.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever