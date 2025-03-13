Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Puyol Cant wait to feel the energy in Mumbai

Puyol: Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

“India, I’ve seen your passion for football. Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai,” said Puyol in a message

Puyol: Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai

Carles Puyol

Listen to this article
Puyol: Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai
x
00:00

Barcelona football legend Carles Puyol is the latest player to have confirmed his participation in the Barcelona Legends v Real Madrid Legends match on April 6, at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.


Also Read: Red Devils to build new £2bn stadium


“India, I’ve seen your passion for football. Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai,” said Puyol in a message.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

navi mumbai fc barcelona real madrid football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK