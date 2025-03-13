Puyol: Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai

“India, I’ve seen your passion for football. Can’t wait to feel the energy in Mumbai,” said Puyol in a message

Carles Puyol

Barcelona football legend Carles Puyol is the latest player to have confirmed his participation in the Barcelona Legends v Real Madrid Legends match on April 6, at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

