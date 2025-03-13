Red Devils to build new £2bn stadium

“Manchester United is the world’s most favourite football club and, in my view, is the biggest and deserves a stadium fitting of its stature,” part owner Jim Ratcliffe said. Work could begin as early as this year, with completion by the 2030-31 season, the club said

Man United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United unveiled plans on Tuesday to build the ‘world’s greatest’ soccer stadium. A proposed 100,000-seater arena, costing around 2 billion pounds, would be built next to United’s current Old Trafford home and surpass Wembley Stadium as the biggest in the United Kingdom.

