“It’s massive,” said United midfielder Christian Eriksen of the Sociedad game. “We know there’s a lot of pressure on that game, but it also comes with being at this club,” Eriksen added

Jim Ratcliffe. Pic/AFP

Man United desperate for success amid financial woes

Manchester United’s financial crisis, exposed by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe this week, has heaped more pressure on Ruben Amorim’s men to deliver Europa League glory and a return to Champions League revenues next season.

United host Real Sociedad on Thursday with their last-16 tie finely poised at 1-1. The English giants have made cumulative losses of £410 million in the last seven years after expensive mistakes in the transfer market and in managerial hires. However, only once in the past 35 years have they missed out on European football. That fate looks certain unless United lift the Europa League.

