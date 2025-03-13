Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man United desperate for success amid financial woes

Man United desperate for success amid financial woes

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

“It’s massive,” said United midfielder Christian Eriksen of the Sociedad game. “We know there’s a lot of pressure on that game, but it also comes with being at this club,” Eriksen added

Man United desperate for success amid financial woes

Jim Ratcliffe. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Man United desperate for success amid financial woes
x
00:00

Manchester United’s financial crisis, exposed by co-owner Jim Ratcliffe this week, has heaped more pressure on Ruben Amorim’s men to deliver Europa League glory and a return to Champions League revenues next season. 


Also Read: Snowboarders win medals at Special Games in Turin


United host Real Sociedad on Thursday with their last-16 tie finely poised at 1-1. The English giants have made cumulative losses of £410 million in the last seven years after expensive mistakes in the transfer market and in managerial hires. However, only once in the past 35 years have they missed out on European football. That fate looks certain unless United lift the Europa League.


“It’s massive,” said United midfielder Christian Eriksen of the Sociedad game. “We know there’s a lot of pressure on that game, but it also comes with being at this club,” Eriksen added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manchester united football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK