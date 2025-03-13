Breaking News
Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
On Tuesday, the Indians finished on the podium in the snowboarding event at Bardonecchia with Bharti and Sameer grabbing a gold medal each while Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur took home silver medals in their respective divisions of the Novice Giant Slalom Final

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Snowboarders win medals at Special Games in Turin
India made a positive start to its campaign at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games, bagging four medals including two gold and as many silver in Turin, Italy.


On Tuesday, the Indians finished on the podium in the snowboarding event at Bardonecchia with Bharti and Sameer grabbing a gold medal each while Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur took home silver medals in their respective divisions of the Novice Giant Slalom Final. The Indian contingent here comprises 30 athletes and 19 support staff.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

