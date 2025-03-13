WFI to hold Asian Championship trials on Mar 15

The weigh-in for men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco Roman style will be held on March 15

Its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) restored, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship will be held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on March 15.

It will be the first proper trial under the supervision of the new WFI administration as it was suspended three days after it conducted elections on December 21, 2023 to pick new office bearers. The weigh-in for men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco Roman style will be held on March 15. The Asian Championships will be held in Amman, Jordan, from March 25-30.

