Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > WFI to hold Asian Championship trials on Mar 15

WFI to hold Asian Championship trials on Mar 15

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The weigh-in for men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco Roman style will be held on March 15

WFI to hold Asian Championship trials on Mar 15

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) restored, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship will be held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on March 15.


It will be the first proper trial under the supervision of the new WFI administration as it was suspended three days after it conducted elections on December 21, 2023 to pick new office bearers. The weigh-in for men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco Roman style will be held on March 15. The Asian Championships will be held in Amman, Jordan, from March 25-30.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wrestling sports sports news Sports Update

