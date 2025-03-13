Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, returning after recovering from a hamstring injury, squandered an opening-game advantage to lose 21-19, 13-21, 13-21 to World No. 21 Kim in a little over an hour at Arena Birmingham

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article All England Championships: Sindhu stunned in first round x 00:00

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered an inexplicable meltdown, bowing out of the All England Championships after a three-game loss to Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in the women’s singles opening round on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, returning after recovering from a hamstring injury, squandered an opening-game advantage to lose 21-19, 13-21, 13-21 to World No. 21 Kim in a little over an hour at Arena Birmingham.

Also Read: ‘Only bad news is coming from Ukraine, but lots of supportive messages from Americans’

Sindhu, 29, was cruising at 20-12 in the opener, but nearly threw it away, allowing Kim to recover to 19-20 before eventually winning the game. However, her form dipped thereafter, while Kim grew in confidence to go on an win the match. It was another disappointing result for World No. 16 Sindhu, who had exited in the Rd 1 of the Indonesia Masters in January, following a quarter-final finish at the India Open Super 750 at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde progressed to the second round of the mixed doubles competition, beating Chinese Taipei’s Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan 21-10 17-21 24-22. They will face fifth seeds Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei of China next.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever