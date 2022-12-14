Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Qatar final to be Lionel Messis last FIFA World Cup game confirms Argentine star

Qatar final to be Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup game, confirms Argentine star

Updated on: 14 December,2022 11:38 AM IST  |  Lusail (Qatar)
ANI |

Top

Messi will play for redemption having reached the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 only to come second to Germany

Qatar final to be Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup game, confirms Argentine star

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha. Pic/AFP


Argentina star footballer Lionel Messi has confirmed the final on Sunday, December 18 to be his last FIFA World Cup game.


The talismanic forward will be kicking for World Cup glory for the final time at football's grandest stage against either France or Morocco and will look to draw curtains on his World Cup journey with the elusive trophy making its way to his already distinguished trophy cabinet.



"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Reuters quoted Messi as saying in a statement to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.


Messi will play for redemption having reached the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 only to come second to Germany.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best. It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all. We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time," added Messi.

The 35-year-old is playing his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

The forward's goal in the 34th minute helped Argentina take the lead in the semifinal against Croatia on Tuesday. Julian Alvarez scored a brace to take Argentina into the final and knock out the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

Messi appeared in his 25th World Cup match, tying Lothar Matthaus of Germany for the most, and took his tally of goals at the World Cup to 11, breaking Gabriel Batistuta's Argentina record.

Argentina will play the winner of the second semifinal between France and Morocco on Sunday in the championship after Messi inspired Lionel Scaloni's team to a 3-0 victory against Croatia.

Messi has the chance to lead the South American team to a World Cup win to end a 36-year wait when they play in the final this weekend. Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986.

The second semifinal will take place on December 15 at the Al Bayt Stadium where defending champions France will take on a spirited Morocco who have made it to their maiden World Cup semifinal. 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: La Liga players dominate semis

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 lionel messi argentina croatia football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK