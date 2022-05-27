Breaking News
Wear mask, Covid-19 cases on the rise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Nurses’ strike leaves JJ Hospital grappling, while no impact at some hospitals
Mumbai, prepare to face the heat for a while longer
Mumbai: Just 11 out of 505 roads concretised ahead of pre-monsoon deadline
2 LeT terrorists, involved in Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat's murder, killed: Police
Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rashford, Loi get engaged in California

Rashford, Loi get engaged in California

Updated on: 27 May,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Sharing the engagement news, Rashford Instagrammed a picture and simply captioned it: “24.05.22 @lucialoi”

Rashford, Loi get engaged in California

Marcus Rashford with girlfriend Lucia Loi


Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford proposed to long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi during their recent holiday at a lavish villa in California. The couple, both 24, have been in a relationship since they were 15. They both attended the Ashton on Mersey school in Greater Manchester.

According to The Sun, Rashford planned the proposal long ago and took his lady love to a seafood restaurant, Catch LA. “They went out in LA for a romantic night together on Tuesday and he proposed. It was extremely romantic. They celebrated afterwards with a group of close friends—including his United teammate Jesse Lingard,” said the source.




Sharing the engagement news, Rashford Instagrammed this picture (above) and simply captioned it: “24.05.22 @lucialoi.”


Marcus Rashford football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK