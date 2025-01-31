Rashford should be ashamed: Ex Man Utd skipper Roy Keane

Rashford has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona but time is tight, with the transfer window closing on Monday.

Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says Marcus Rashford “must be ashamed” of his exile under Ruben Amorim. The 27-year-old has not played for United for seven weeks and manager Amorim has told him starkly that he “has to change” if he is to have a future at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona but time is tight, with the transfer window closing on Monday. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane voiced his intense frustration over the situation. “I can’t get involved in the conversation, I still can’t understand at any level,” he said.

Roy Keane

“Whatever’s going on with players leaving, months left on contracts, a player who doesn’t train properly... I don’t understand it. You might as well leave me out of this conversation. Especially if you think he wants to move, which is more of a reason to train properly so when you go to a new club you’re up to speed and when you leave the club at least you showed a decent attitude. He must be ashamed,” he added.

Rashford, who came through the youth ranks at United, has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club, netting seven times in 24 games this season. Any potential deal for the forward is complicated due to his reported $374,000 salary.

