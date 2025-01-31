Liverpool top table despite shock loss to PSV

The visitors opened the scoring, with Cody Gakpo slotting home from the spot.

Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven twice came from behind Wednesday to beat Liverpool 3-2 in a spectacular Champions League match, denying the Reds a perfect record in the league phase.

With big Premier League games to come and qualification into the Champions League knockout stage confirmed, Slot’s team featured no fewer than nine changes. All the goals were scored in a frenetic first-half. The visitors opened the scoring, with Cody Gakpo slotting home from the spot.

PSV then levelled quickly via Johan Bakayoko, who spun two defenders and curled one into the top corner Liverpool were ahead again after only a few minutes, however, as Walter Benitez could only parry a fierce Chiesa shot into the path of Harvey Elliott for a tap-in five minutes before half-time.

The Dutch champions refused to lie down and equalised again on the stroke of half-time, Veerman playing in Ismael Saibari, who finished clinically. Another PSV attack down the left exposed the Liverpool defence again in injury time, Veerman’s cross bundled in by Ricardo Pepi for a 3-2 lead.

The second-half was a cagier affair, but Liverpool’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished when 18-year-old Amara Nallo was shown a straight red for a mis-timed tackle on Bakayoko with three minutes to go. Despite the defeat, Arne Slot’s men topped the league table.

