Smith backs Labuschagne, Head or Konstas as Oz’s next 10,000-run batter

Steve Smith

Australian batting maestro Steve Smith, who etched his name among the all-time greats by becoming the fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs, has stated that one of the batters from Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and young prodigy Sam Konstas could be the fifth Australian to reach the milestone.

The 35-year-old on Wednesday joined Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting as the fourth Australian to score the 10,000 Test runs. Overall, he became just the 15th player to pass 10,000 men’s Test runs.

“It’s a good question. I think there are a few people that can certainly tick it off. Marnus is about halfway there. Travis potentially. Konstas is 19 and he could play for a long, long time potentially,” Smith told The Sydney Morning Herald.

