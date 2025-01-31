Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Shardul Thakur yet again delivers stunning performance for Mumbai

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur yet again delivers stunning performance for Mumbai

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Mumbai’s India all-rounder Shardul Thakur continues his fine form, this time with the ball to claim 4-43, including a hat-trick to destroy Meghalaya’s top-order

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur yet again delivers stunning performance for Mumbai

Shardul Thakur (third from right) celebrates the wicket of Meghalaya’s Sumit Kumar at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur yet again delivers stunning performance for Mumbai
Be it national duty or playing for Mumbai, pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s approach remains the same. Just a week ago, Thakur shouldered responsibility in tough conditions to score 51 and 119 against Jammu & Kashmir. And on Thursday, at the same MCA-BKC ground, he claimed a hat-trick to reduce Meghalaya to 2 for 6 within the first four overs of the opening day of the Elite Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy game.


Meghalaya were eventually bundled out for 86 in just 24.3 overs. In reply, Mumbai were 213-2 at stumps on Day One. Ajinkya Rahane decided to bowl first in a crucial must-win league game and the experienced Thakur didn’t disappoint the skipper.


Also Read: It’s Dnyandeep versus Dr Ambedkar Vidyalaya in Giles final


Thakur sent back Meghalaya opener Nishanta Chakraborty without giving him a chance to open his account. Chakraborty, who is playing his second first-class game, failed to read Thakur’s in-swinging delivery and edged it to third slip fielder Shams Mulani in the day’s first over. In his second and innings’ third over, Thakur dismissed Balchander Anirudh, Sumit Kumar and Jaskirat Sachdeva, all for ducks, on the bounce, for his hat-trick. He clean bowled Anirudh and Sachdeva off good length deliveries and compelled Sumit to edge one to Mulani. 

Tharkur’s new ball partner Mohit Avasthi (3-27), who bowled Arpit Bhatewara (2) on the first ball of the innings’ fourth over to reduce the visitors to 2 for 6, stressed on the impact Thakur can make. “We all know how Shardul always makes an impact on the game. When he enters the ground he always tries to do something for the team. And his effectiveness in all departments are there for all to see,” Avasthi told reporters on Thursday. Thakur (4-43) bowled 11 out of his team’s 24.3 overs; three of Thakur’s overs were maidens.

