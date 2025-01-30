Mumbai's Shardul Thakur strikes with brilliant hat-trick as Meghalaya collapse to 2/6

In seven matches so far, Thakur has taken 20 wickets and scored 297 runs, including a century and two half-centuries

Shardul Thakur (Pic: Getty Images)

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Thursday once again made headlines with a remarkable hat-trick against Meghalaya, further strengthening his case for a return to the Indian Test squad.

Having won the toss, Mumbai opted to field first, and Thakur wasted no time making an impact. He bowled with precision and intensity from the very first over, taking the wicket of Meghalaya opener Nishanta Chakraborty, who was dismissed for a duck.

However, it was in the third over that Thakur truly announced his brilliance, claiming his maiden first-class hat-trick. He removed B Anirudh, Sumit Kumar, and Jaskirat, all of whom were dismissed for single-digit scores, showcasing his lethal accuracy and skill.

The Mumbai bowlers, led by Thakur, kept the Meghalaya batsmen under constant pressure. Mohit Awasthi followed up with a wicket in the subsequent over, leaving Meghalaya struggling at 6/2 after just 3.1 overs. Thakur's hat-trick made him the fifth Mumbai bowler in history to achieve this milestone in the Ranji Trophy, joining the ranks of Royston Dias, who had also accomplished this feat during the 2023-24 season.

Thakur's all-around contributions have been vital for Mumbai in this season's tournament. In seven matches so far, he has taken 20 wickets and scored 297 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. His all-round prowess has played a key role in Mumbai’s quest for success in the competition, and his recent performances have once again put him in the spotlight for a possible return to the Indian team.

Mumbai is currently positioned third in Group A of the Ranji Trophy, with their qualification hopes hanging in the balance. In order to stay in contention, they need to win their match against Meghalaya by either an innings or 10 wickets.

A victory would elevate their points tally to 29, tying with Jammu and Kashmir, while Baroda stands at 27 points. Mumbai's qualification hopes will also depend on the outcome of the match between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda, which could influence their path to the knockout stages.